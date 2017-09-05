Man, 20, killed in single-vehicle crash in Conquerall Mills, N.S.
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a crash that killed a 20-year-old man whose car veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
RCMP say the car rolled over and hit the pole just before six Monday night in Conquerall Mills.
The driver was alone in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic was diverted off the Conquerall Road.
An RCMP collision analyst was on site to help with the investigation.