Nova Scotia 'GRABHER' licence plate back in court with fresh application

HALIFAX — A legal battle over whether Nova Scotia violated the constitution when it decided a man's personalized licence plate was offensive to women is expected before the courts on Wednesday.

Lorne Grabher had his licence plate with the text "GRABHER" — his last name — revoked last year after government officials agreed with a complainant that it was a "socially unacceptable slogan."

Grabher's lawyers say they'll provide the Nova Scotia Supreme Court with an amended affidavit stating that the regulation is so vague that it violates the freedom of expression guarantee in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

John Carpay, a spokesman for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, says it's important the province's decision be overturned.

He says otherwise freedom of expression will become an arbitrary right that depends on others not being offended — even when no offence is intended.