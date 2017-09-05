Nova Scotia home damaged in ground collapse in area for sink holes:geologist

FALMOUTH, N.S. — An official with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources says the area near a home in Falmouth that was damaged after a large hole appeared underneath it, is already considered at “high risk” for sink holes.

Bob Ryan, a department geologist, tells Global News the area where the two-storey home is located is mapped as "high risk" for naturally occurring sink holes.

Ryan says the designation is due to the rock type that’s underneath the gypsum.

Homeowner Heather Strickey says she heard crashing noises and thought someone had broke into her home early Sunday, however, she soon realized her house was sinking into the ground.

The Municipality of the District of West Hants was reluctant Tuesday to call what happened under Strickey’s home a sink hole.

CAO Cathie Osborne says the municipality is waiting for a report to be complete by a geotechnical engineer who assessed the property.

While he hasn’t seen the Falmouth site himself, Ryan said it’s not uncommon for sink holes to happen in the province — although it is unusual to see the type of damage that occurred in Falmouth.

Areas across Nova Scotia considered high risk for sink holes, include Windsor, Kennetcook, Shubenacadie, Cape Breton and Antigonish.