Nova Scotia home set on fire after sober driving dispute: police

Police in Nova Scotia say a home was deliberately set on fire after a dispute broke out over whether a man was sober enough to drive.

The RCMP in Cumberland County say they were called to a home on Coulter Drive in the community of East Wallace at 4:25 p.m. Monday.

“The caller indicated that a man intentionally set a home on fire following a verbal dispute over whether the man was sober enough to drive,” a police statement reads. “The man and woman were known to one another.”

Police say there was heavy smoke coming from the home when officers and firefighters arrived on scene.

A man was seen leaving the area in a truck, but was arrested by the RCMP.

Gordon Edward Spicer, 49, of East Wallace has been charged with arson and impaired driving.