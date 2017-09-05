Nova Scotia home set on fire after sober driving dispute: police
The RCMP say a house was set ablaze after an argument broke out whether a man was sober enough to drive.
Police in Nova Scotia say a home was deliberately set on fire after a dispute broke out over whether a man was sober enough to drive.
The RCMP in Cumberland County say they were called to a home on Coulter Drive in the community of East Wallace at 4:25 p.m. Monday.
“The caller indicated that a man intentionally set a home on fire following a verbal dispute over whether the man was sober enough to drive,” a police statement reads. “The man and woman were known to one another.”
Police say there was heavy smoke coming from the home when officers and firefighters arrived on scene.
A man was seen leaving the area in a truck, but was arrested by the RCMP.
Gordon Edward Spicer, 49, of East Wallace has been charged with arson and impaired driving.
Police say the fire was eventually put out, but not before there was severe damage to the basement and main floor of the home.