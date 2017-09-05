Nova Scotia man charged with arson and impaired driving following blaze

WALLACE, N.S. — A Nova Scotia man is facing arson and impaired driving charges after police and firefighters were called to a burning home in the East Wallace area on the weekend.

RCMP say they received a complaint Sunday at 4:25 p.m. alleging that a man had intentionally set fire to a home on Coulter Road following an argument over whether he was sober enough to drive.

Police say the caller and the man know each other, but no other details were released about their relationship.

By the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the home, and witnesses reported seeing a man leaving in a truck.

The home's basement and main floor were badly damaged.