'Slamming door shut:' Nova Scotia students facing highest tuition hikes in Canada

Nova Scotia’s university students might be eager to return back to classes, but they’re not so eager about paying the fastest rising tuition fees in Canada.

In a media release, the provincial chapter of the Canadian Federation of Students said undergraduate tuition fees have increased by an average rate of 5.6 per cent this year. NSCAD University’s fee increase of 10.85 per cent is the largest.

“These tuition fee hikes are slamming the door shut on a generation of learners,” said Aidan McNally, chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students-Nova Scotia.

In 2016, Nova Scotia had the second highest tuition in the country.

This year, average undergraduate tuition in Nova Scotia is $7,567.

The Canadian Federation of Students said “drastic tuition fee increases” are made possible by the tuition fee market adjustment included in the current Memorandum of Understanding between the province and universities.

The organization said the market adjustment “effectively deregulated” tuition for all Nova Scotia students and will allow universities to increase tuition fees by as much as 40 per cent over the next three years.

“These fee hikes are a direct result of cuts to public funding,” said McNally.

“Students should not be burdened by a lifetime of debt from pursuing higher education. When 70 per cent of new jobs in the Canadian economy require some form of post-secondary education, it’s time for the government to invest in making universities and colleges universally accessible.”

The Canadian Federation of Students said government investment in post-secondary education hasn’t increased with inflation since 2010, making this the sixth consecutive year of real funding cuts to the system in Nova Scotia.