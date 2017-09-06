Big MacKay Lift? Halifax Harbour Bridges to study fixing or replacing 'new bridge'

As one Big Lift project comes to a close, the bridge commission is considering another bridge rehabilitation project – or even replacing the “new bridge” altogether.

A tender posted on the provincial government’s website Wednesday morning calls for proposals from engineers to conduct a “MacKay Bridge Feasibility Study” for Halifax Harbour Bridges.

The study will consider two options: rehabilitating the current MacKay Bridge structure, or tearing it down and building a new bridge.

The goal of rehabilitation would be to extend the 47-year-old bridge’s life span by 75 years, and a new bridge would last 100 years.

The tender closes on Oct. 5.