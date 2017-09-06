Big MacKay Lift? Halifax Harbour Bridges to study fixing or replacing 'new bridge'
A tender posted Wednesday seeks engineers to conduct a “MacKay Bridge Feasibility Study” to determine whether it should be torn down or fixed.
As one Big Lift project comes to a close, the bridge commission is considering another bridge rehabilitation project – or even replacing the “new bridge” altogether.
A tender posted on the provincial government’s website Wednesday morning calls for proposals from engineers to conduct a “MacKay Bridge Feasibility Study” for Halifax Harbour Bridges.
The study will consider two options: rehabilitating the current MacKay Bridge structure, or tearing it down and building a new bridge.
The goal of rehabilitation would be to extend the 47-year-old bridge’s life span by 75 years, and a new bridge would last 100 years.
The tender closes on Oct. 5.
The Big Lift redecking project on the Macdonald Bridge is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.