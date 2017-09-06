News / Halifax

Charles Bradley cancels Halifax Pop Explosion performance due to cancer

The 'Screaming Eagle of Soul' was forced to cancel last year to deal with stomach cancer. It's now spread to his liver.

New York soul singer Charles Bradley.

Rick Madonik / Toronto Star Staff

New York soul singer Charles Bradley.

Charles Bradley has again had to cancel his tour dates, including at the Halifax Pop Explosion, due to cancer.

In a news release Wednesday, the Pop Explosion said Bradley’s previously treated stomach cancer has spread to his liver and he’s been forced to cancel all tour dates.

Bradley, known as the Screaming Eagle of Soul, was scheduled to play the Pop Explosion last year, but had to cancel because of stomach cancer.

"After returning to the road following a series of treatments last year, we were very excited to see him perform in Halifax again,” Pop Explosion executive director James Boyle said in the news release.

“We understand this must be an unbelievably difficult time, and we want to extend our best wishes as he undertakes this necessary healing process."

The Pop Explosion, running Oct. 18-21 this year, said it will make further announcements about the cancellation soon.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular