Dartmouth man charged with sexual assault

A 30-year-old man has been charged after police say he exposed himself and sexually assaulted a woman in Dartmouth last week.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police on Wednesday said the man was “walking closely” behind three people on Primrose Street at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Police said one of the three people, a 29-year-old woman, noticed the man was exposing himself, and then he groped her.

She ran away and he didn’t follow her. She reported the assault to police the next day.

On Tuesday morning at about 10:30, police arrested 30-year-old Brian Joseph Johnson of Dartmouth in downtown Halifax.