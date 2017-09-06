Halifax reaches tentative deal for park at Purcell's Cove Backlands

Halifax has come to a tentative deal to create a wilderness park at the Purcell’s Cove Backlands.

After an in camera, closed door discussion at regional council on Tuesday, councillors voted to reverse a previous decision to continue negotations and hold public consultation.

Instead, they approved a tentative deal, which, according to a municipal news release, would see the municipality and the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) buy the 154 hectares of land from The Shaw Group for $6.6 million.

The sale is contingent on the NCC raising $2.5 million towards the price, and the municipality has agreed to kick in the remaining $4.1 million.

HRM will hold two levels of public consultation “to ensure citizens understand what’s being proposed and so residents can provide Regional Council and staff with meaningful feedback” before finalizing the deal.

The municipality’s news release said the land has been “unofficial park land” for decades.