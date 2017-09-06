Halifax school board bus changes mean some students won't get 'courtesy' bus

Students at schools in the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) who received “courtesy” busing last school year may not get it this year, according to the board.

All students in Grades P-6 automatically get a bus if they live more than 2.4 kilometres from their school, and all students in Grades 7-12 get a bus if they live more than 3.6 kilometres from their school.

Students who live within those distances may get a courtesy bus if there’s space, but new scheduling for buses this year means some who got a bus last year might not get one this year.

The changes stem partly from the supervisory period of 20 minutes before school starts.

“This was an issue last year that came to light during work to rule in that we had some buses arriving outside the 20 minute time when teachers are on duty,” a news release from HRSB said.

The other factor in the change is new combined dismissals at elementary schools, where students in Grades P-2 are now dismissed at the same time as those in Grades 3-6.

“This year when students are being dismissed at one time, Stock would have developed a different configuration on the routes, and this may have impacted the number of seats available for courtesy busing,” the news release said.

HRSB is asking parents to check whether their students qualify for busing – whether they live within 2.4 kilometres for elementary students, 3.6 kilometres for Grades 7-12.

For students that live outside the bus zone, HRSB is asking parents to be prepared “that any courtesy busing they may have received in the past may no longer be available.”