Living in fear: Sackville mother on the daughter she can't control

A Lower Sackville mother living in fear of her 15-year-old daughter says the province needs to have more resources in place to help families in crisis.

Beth Richard and her husband have been waiting two years to get help for their oldest daughter, who was diagnosed with both ADHD and oppositional defiant disorder.

She also has a moderate intellectual disability. Although she’s 15, her mother said she is in many ways more like a seven year old.

She is physically and verbally abusive to her parents and 13-year-old sister and often flies into rages. She has threatened to kill herself and her mother.

“She pushed me down the stairs one time. She ripped a shirt right off me. I have scars on my arms and scars on my neck where she clawed at me with her nails. You never know when she’s going to snap,” Richard said.

“If you tell her no on certain things, she out and out defies you. We don’t live in peace. The only peace that we have is when she’s on respite care and when she’s asleep. When she’s awake, forget it.”

Richard said she and her husband are emotionally, physically and financially drained and wanted to share their story with Metro because they wanted to draw attention to the issue.

She said she loves her daughter and wants her to get help. She believes two years is too long to wait when your child is abusive and has unexpected fits of violence.

The last person Richard spoke with said her daughter was number 12 on the list for a small options home.

She said she and her husband have considered many options, including sending her to a specialized treatment facility in Ontario.

Unfortunately, that came with a $20,000 price tag they couldn’t afford.

“We most need her to be in a treatment facility or a small options home. That’s what we’re aiming for and what we need. She’s on the list for small options, but there are only so many homes Nova Scotia has at their disposal,” Richard said.

“And every kid waiting has a similar situation to her if not even worse than her. She’s still not in placement and it has been two years. I was told it could take up to three. It’s like the whole system is shutting down on us.”

Richard said their family life has become a nightmare and the only time they can relax is when her oldest daughter is away for a few hours with a respite worker.

“We can’t go shopping as a family. We can’t go to restaurants as a family. We can’t go anywhere,” she said.

Her daughter has been through several respite workers and therapists. Richard said that’s because the minute someone says something she disagrees with, her daughter digs in her heels and refuses to go.

“I don’t sleep at night. I sleep on the couch until I know she’s in bed asleep and even then I’m up because I’m worried. Is she going to come out and grab a knife? Is she going to do something to my husband and my other daughter? I don’t know,” Richard said.

“She went and broke her door one time and it squeaks and my husband was going to change the door. I said don’t you dare. That’s my security. When that door squeaks, I know she’s up.”

Richard said she’s so desperate she actually wants her daughter to hit her again so she can call the police and report her for assault. Her hope is that would get her daughter into the system and maybe get her the help she needs sooner.

“You get to a point where you’ve tried everything. You’ve gone through the system, you’ve gone through different avenues, and you’ve tried to but failed to access all of these possible resources,” she said.