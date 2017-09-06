Man hospitalized after being stabbed during fight in Halifax

Police have charged a man in his 30s following a stabbing in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say just before midnight on Tuesday they were called to the 2200 block of Gottingen Street.

The victim told police he had been in a fight and stabbed in the hand.

The suspect was located shortly later on Barrington Street.

A 32-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with assault with a weapon and having a weapon dangerous to the public.