New navy supply vessel will go where the military orders it to go: company

HALIFAX — The new supply ship for the Royal Canadian Navy will be able to go where it is tasked to go, says the company responsible for delivering the converted civilian vessel.

Spencer Fraser, CEO of Federal Fleet Services, says there is no area of the world where the vessel can't go, although where it ultimately serves will be decided by the navy.

He says the vessel will be based in Halifax, creating about 100 direct jobs, and will be staffed by two, 36-member civilian crews.

Fraser says the vessel was completed at a cost of $650 million and will be delivered to the navy in Halifax before the end of the year, following a series of sea trials.

It will then sail to the West Coast to take part in some naval exercises.