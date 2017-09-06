'Pay attention:' Nova Scotia should miss Irma, but watch out for Jose

The most hurricane Irma could bring to Nova Scotia is some rain, but while it’s too early to forecast with any certainty, another hurricane behind it could be headed “right towards the Maritimes.”

Irma was expected to pass Puerto Rico Wednesday evening as a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 295 km/h – tied for the second strongest on record. It was expected to move past the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, and parts of the Bahamas by the weekend.

Then, Jim Murtha, meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said the hurricane was forecast to track along the Atlantic coast of Florida.

After that, there are two scenarios: Irma “continues to parallel the East Coast of the U.S.” and dissipates in the Gulf of Maine by next weekend, or it makes landfall near the Carolinas and dissipates inland by the middle of next week.

The first scenario could bring “moisture” over Atlantic Canada. The second, over Southern Ontario.

Tropical Storm Jose, which was forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday evening, is close behind Irma.

“It is expected to veer northward before the Bahamas, so it’s going to spare these countries that are suffering or will suffer the devastation of Irma,” Murtha said. “But this scenario has Jose doing a big loop in the Atlantic and then, by next weekend, heading right towards the Maritimes.”

Murtha said that’s a 10-day forecast though, so it’s still too early to tell.

And what Irma does will influence what Jose does.

“We can’t say with any greater confidence what Jose’s gonna do, anymore than we can what Irma’s gonna do after the weekend,” Murtha said.