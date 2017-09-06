Several unions to seek status in appeal court case over imposed wage package

HALIFAX — Eight labour organizations in Nova Scotia say they want to be added as participants in a legal fight with the province over wage restraints for 75,000 public servants.

The union groups, including the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, the provincial government employees union and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said today that they will apply to be added as parties to the case at the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The move comes less than a month after the province's Liberal government referred the wage portion of the Public Services Sustainability Act — known as Bill 148 — to the appeal court for constitutional review.

But, the unions say they were not included as parties to the proceeding and now have to ask to be allowed to participate to ensure employees' interests are represented.

The act sets a wage pattern of three per cent over four years that will allow employers to offer increases of one per cent in the third year of the contract, followed by 1.5 per cent in the fourth year and 0.5 per cent on the final day of the package.