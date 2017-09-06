Six Nova Scotia teenagers to be sentenced in naked photo ring case

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — Six young Nova Scotia men who admitted to exchanging intimate images of at least 20 girls without their consent are expected to face sentencing today in a Bridgewater court.

The boys, who are all from the Bridgewater area, have admitted to forming a private Facebook group where they exchanged photos of the girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17.

They were scheduled to be sentenced July 31, but the case was adjourned due in part to the fact that one of the accused did not comply with the requirements of a pre-sentence report.

Defence lawyers had also asked for more time after the Crown submitted a brief outlining proposed penalties.

The 21-page document, submitted in Bridgewater provincial court, recommends against jail time and says the young men should be prohibited from using social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.