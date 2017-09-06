Woman assaulted, her family threatened in Dartmouth home invasion

A Dartmouth woman was assaulted in a scary home invasion where her family was threatened and she was hit with the butt of a gun.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to Albro Lake Road just after midnight Wednesday regarding a call about a man breaking into a home and assaulting a woman.

Police say the actual incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“A man came to her door to advise that someone was throwing rocks at her house,” a police statement reads. “She went outside to check the exterior of the residence but didn’t notice any damage.”

When she went back inside, police say she saw the man inside her home.

“He grabbed her and hit her with what she believed to be the butt of a gun,” the statement goes on to say. “He also threatened to harm her family.”

The victim eventually got away and ran out of the house.

The suspect was found shortly later and “appeared to lose consciousness” after police arrested him.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released back into police custody. A firearm was later located on Lahey Road, police add.