About $3,000 worth of golf clubs stolen from Halifax-area course

Here’s a story fore you.

Halifax police say they are looking for a man who broke into a closed pro-shop and stole cash and golf clubs worth more than $3,000.

The RCMP say the theft happened at Oakfield Golf Country and Club around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The suspect is described as a white man, about five-foot-eight, stocky build and balding.

He was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.