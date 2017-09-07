About $3,000 worth of golf clubs stolen from Halifax-area course
Police say someone broke into the closed pro-shop at Oakfield Golf and Country Club and left with cash and new gear.
Here’s a story fore you.
Halifax police say they are looking for a man who broke into a closed pro-shop and stole cash and golf clubs worth more than $3,000.
The RCMP say the theft happened at Oakfield Golf Country and Club around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
The suspect is described as a white man, about five-foot-eight, stocky build and balding.
He was wearing a brown t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.