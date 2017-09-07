Committee to investigate complaints against Gregory Lenehan's handling of sex assault case

The province’s chief justice Michael MacDonald has announced the formation of a review committee that will further investigate complaints filed against provincial court judge Gregory Lenehan.

In a media release issued Thursday, the Nova Scotia Judiciary said the complaints involve alleged misconduct in the taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi case.

Lenehan presided over the sexual assault case in Halifax earlier this year.

The Halifax judge’s decision has garnered national attention, especially his comments that the acquittal hinged on the Crown not being able to prove the complainant’s “lack of consent” despite her high intoxication level, and the remark that “clearly, a drunk can consent.”

The associate chief judge of the provincial court, Alan Tufts, completed his review earlier this summer and referred the matter to the chief justice in his role as chair of the judicial council.

The Office of the Chief Justice has written to the complainants to advise them their complaints have been referred to a review committee.

The review committee will consist of three members from the judicial council, specifically:

a judge of the provincial or family court appointed by the Nova Scotia Provincial Judges’ Association a lawyer appointed by the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society a public representative appointed by attorney general and minister of justice, Mark Furey.

Once those representatives are appointed, the review committee will investigate each complaint and decide whether to dismiss it, resolve it with agreement of the judge involved, or refer the complaint to a hearing of the entire judicial council.

There is also a pending appeal of the decision rendered in the Al-Rawi matter, which will be heard in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal on Nov. 22.