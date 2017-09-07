Doors shut to public at murder trial of Halifax man accused of killing off-duty cop

HALIFAX — A pre-trial hearing for a Halifax man accused of murdering an off-duty police officer will be held behind closed doors.

Justice Josh Arnold agreed Thursday to the Crown's unusual request to close the courtroom in the case of twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Calvin Garnier.

Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the death of Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell.

The proceedings this week in Nova Scotia Supreme Court were already under a publication ban.

Garnier's trial is set to begin in November.