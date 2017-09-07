From Flamenco dancing to Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Friday night hockey: Halifax hockey fans are in for a treat. The Mooseheads are hosting the Moncton Wildcats in pre-season action Friday night at the Halifax Forum and highly touted forward Filip Zadina will make his debut. The Mooseheads selected Zadina 11th overall in the 2017 import draft. The Czech Republic sniper is already rated as a top-10 pick for next June’s NHL draft. Tickets for Friday’s game are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids aged 17 and under.

Italian Weekend 2017: Get your carb on at the annual three-day festival filled with food, music, wine tasting, bocce and more. The fun fest runs Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The festival takes place at the Italian Canadian Cultural Association of Nova Scotia, 2629 Agricola St. Visit iccans.org for more.

Cole Harbour Harvest Festival: The community of Cole Harbour celebrates its 10th annual fall festival at Cole Harbour Place this Saturday. Activities include a parade, farmer’s market, health fair, art exhibit and sale, family fun zone, free public skate, music and a fireworks display. Check out coleharbour.org.

Help paint the town: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, join a community-led street painting and neighbourhood placemaking celebration at the corner of Dublin and Summit streets in Halifax. The community is invited to paint a design at the intersection and enjoy a variety of activities and celebrations throughout the day. The rain date is Sept. 16. There will be street closures to accommodate the event. Details at facebook.com/events/1423019947745233.