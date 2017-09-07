Halifax-based frigate on standby for potential hurricane Irma relief

HALIFAX — The Canadian Armed Forces has ordered a Halifax-based warship to be at the ready as the military plans for a potential response to hurricane Irma — the most potent Atlantic hurricane ever.

Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees on a track Thursday that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida.

The Canadian military says it is "conducting prudent military planning and preparations to be in position to support any potential relief efforts" if Ottawa orders a response.

It says the frigate HMCS St. John's, which returned to Halifax six weeks ago after a six-month deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, has been identified to support any relief efforts.

The Canadian Red Cross says it has a presence in the area and is co-ordinating a response with other Red Cross teams.