Halifax hires new fire chief from Ontario

Halifax has a new fire chief.

A news release from Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) said Ken Stuebing will take over the position on Oct. 30 after “an extensive, national executive search” to replace Doug Trussler, who retired in June.

Steubing comes to Halifax from Chatham-Kent, Ont. Where he served as fire paramedic chief. He has more than 33 years experience in volunteer and career emergency services, and has sat on the board of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs for six years.

“He has a distinct leadership perspective of international, regional and local expertise that will help advance important relationships within the service and with the stakeholders and communities it serves,” the release said.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting Regional Council, my new colleagues, and of course, all the people working at HRFE to help continue the great legacy of Canada’s oldest fire department,” Stuebing said in the release.