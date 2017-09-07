Mysterious Barricades: Halifax concert to raise hope and awareness around suicide

A concert in Halifax on Friday night aims to bring light to a dark topic.

Mysterious Barricades is a free, cross Canada concert to raise awareness and prevent suicide. Halifax is one of 15 cities across the country hosting concerts to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

“The purpose of the concert is to bring hope and shine light on a topic that is depressing and hidden,” said Marcia Swanston, a Dalhousie University voice professor, who’s organizing the Halifax concert.

Swanston got involved in the event last year, its first, when fellow opera singer Beth Turnbull of Edmonton asked her to be a part of a coast-to-coast, live streamed concert.

Turnbull’s husband Chris died by suicide two years ago, and she came up with the cross Canada concert idea shortly after his death to help with her grieving process, Swanston said.

“We’re trying to help people to find a way out of depression,” Swanston said.

“Music is a creative activity. It brings the best out of us, I think, listening to music. We’re coming together in a way to make something that’s a positive, hopeful evening.”

This year, each of the 15 concerts happening across the country will be recorded and then streamed online starting at dawn in Newfoundland and running all day till dusk in British Columbia on Sunday, World Suicide Prevention Day.

Hosted by Olga Milosevich , the Halifax concert happening at the Rebecca Cohn will feature performances by Catherine Martin, Peter Allen, Scott Macmillan, D’Arcy Gray, Lucas Hernandes Nascimento, Erin Costelo, and Greg Myra and the Blue Engine String Quartet.

Allen, a classical pianist and Dalhousie University piano and composition professor, said he’ll be performing a “very optimistic, joyful, imaginative” piece by composer Joseph Haydn.

“I just wanted to contribute my greatest love to an event, for this cause,” he said.

The Canadian Mental Health Association is helping put the event together and members of its Nova Scotia chapter will be on hand Friday, hoping to raise money and awareness – and just to talk if anyone needs to.

How to get help: