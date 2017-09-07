One of eight Nova Scotia school boards fully staffed for pre-primary expansion

HALIFAX — As the new school year begins, only one of Nova Scotia's eight school boards reports hiring a full complement of early childhood educators for the Liberal government's promised expansion of pre-primary classes for four-year-olds.

With a little over three weeks to go until an end-of-September deadline, only Yarmouth's Tri-County board has hired all of its needed staff of one supervisor and 10 educators.

Board superintendent Paul Ash said that's a full staffing complement for each of the six sites in the school district. The Education Department said Thursday that classes there are set to open the week of Sept. 25 and parents would be contacted with details this week.

Meanwhile, the Halifax Regional School Board has also made significant progress, filling 21 of 22 positions, and will need to fill an additional two positions after the Education Department approved a second class at Joseph Howe Elementary in the Halifax's north end.

In Cape Breton, the Strait Regional School Board says it has hired a manager and six lead educators, and is in the process of hiring two more lead positions as well as six to eight more support positions.

There were no firm numbers provided by the remaining school boards, although two — Chignecto-Central and Cape Breton Victoria — say they have completed their interview process, with the Cape Breton board saying it anticipates filling all its positions.

"Recruitment will continue until all positions are filled," the Education Department said in a statement. "The department will continue to work with its partners to open all classrooms by the end of September."

First announced in April, pre-primary became a major Liberal promise during the spring election campaign: the program is to be introduced across the province over the next four years at a cost of $49.9 million a year.

The government announced in mid-July that it wanted to add 30 new classes to 20 existing classes at 43 locations across the province, with availability contingent on the number of available early childhood educators.

As of Thursday, the department said the Annapolis Valley and South Shore regional boards had completed hiring with the exception of one position in each case.