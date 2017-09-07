Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say left a store after getting too much change back.

The RCMP say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man walked into a restaurant on Highway 330 in the community of Barrington Passage, and purchased something using what is described only as a large bill.

“The male became agitated causing the clerk to become confused, resulting in him being given a much larger amount of change back,” a police statement says.

Police don’t say how much incorrect change was given, but say they would like to speak to the individual involved.