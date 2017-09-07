Police in Nova Scotia release photo of man given too much change by store clerk
The RCMP say the person in question became agitated after he gave a large bill to the employee.
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say left a store after getting too much change back.
The RCMP say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man walked into a restaurant on Highway 330 in the community of Barrington Passage, and purchased something using what is described only as a large bill.
“The male became agitated causing the clerk to become confused, resulting in him being given a much larger amount of change back,” a police statement says.
Police don’t say how much incorrect change was given, but say they would like to speak to the individual involved.
He is described as white with blonde hair and scruff on his face. He was wearing a black ball cap, black shorts, dark sneakers and a camouflage t-shirt.