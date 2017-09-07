Knife-wielding suspect flees with cash register from Dartmouth store

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery in Dartmouth.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Kabayan Food Mart located at 172 Wyse Rd.

A man had entered the store and asked the employee if he could use the washroom located at the back of the store.

When the man returned to the front of the store, he went behind the counter with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect grabbed the cash register and was last seen leaving on foot towards Green Road.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin face, grey hair and facial scruff. He was wearing a blue jacket with orange trim, brown pants with paint stains, brown boots or shoes and a Chicago Blackhawks baseball hat.