Probe ordered into Nova Scotia judge who acquitted taxi driver of sexual assault

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's chief justice has ordered an investigation into complaints against a provincial court judge who presided over a high-profile case involving a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger.

Justice Michael MacDonald issued a statement today saying a three-member review committee will look into allegations of misconduct against Judge Gregory Lenehan.

Lenehan faced intense public scrutiny in March when he issued an oral decision that concluded the Crown had failed to prove the woman's lack of consent.

He followed up by saying, "Clearly, a drunk can consent," then acquitted 40-year-old taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi.

Lenehan's choice of words set off a storm of social media criticism, a letter-writing campaign calling for a judicial council to investigate, and two public protests.