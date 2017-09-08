Change bandit strikes again, say Nova Scotia police

It appears the change bandit has struck again.

Nova Scotia RCMP say on Thursday around 4 p.m., a man in Hantsport asked a worker for change for a $50 bill.

He then allegedly confused the clerk, and left the store with a coffee, the $50 bill and two $20 bills.

Police say the suspect matches the description in a similar incident that happened on Sept. 5 in Barrington Passage.