Hit and run investigation leads Halifax police to stash of stolen tools

A hit and run investigation last month led police to discover a stash of stolen tools in a home in Spryfield on Thursday.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police said they got a call about a hit and run on St. Margaret’s Bay Road on Aug. 16 just after 5:30 p.m. A woman in an SUV was rear-ended by a white rental truck turning right onto Lakelands Boulevard, and the truck didn’t stop.

Police found the vehicle at 7 p.m. on Herring Cove Road, pulling onto Green Acres Road, and arrested 25-year-old Meghan Elizabeth Anderson outside a home on Green Acres.

Police said Anderson was “arrestable for a previous breach of recognizance,” and after her arrest she assaulted an officer.

She appeared in court on Aug. 17 to face charges of assaulting a police officer, misleading police and breaching recognizance.

Police also searched the home on Green Acres Road when they arrested Anderson, and arrested 24-year-old Donald Patrick Raymond Sabine. Police said Anderson and Sabine had no contact orders. He too appeared in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 17, facing charges of breaching a probation order and breaching recognizance.

During that same search on Aug. 16, police said they also found a stash of tools allegedly stolen from work sites nearby.

After an investigation into the tools, police were able to return some of them to their owners, and they went back to Green Acres Road on Thursday and arrested Anderson and Sabine again.

They were in police custody overnight and expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges of possession of stolen property.