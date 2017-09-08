Man charged with second-degree murder, robbery in Halifax businessman's death

SYDNEY, N.S. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery with violence in the death of a prominent Nova Scotia businessman.

James Matthews — co-founder of a financial planning business in Halifax — was found dead at in his apartment in Sydney last Tuesday.

Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Peter McIsaac says Aaron Shaun Young of New Waterford has been charged in the 54-year-old man's death and was scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Friday.

He would not say whether Matthews and Young were known to one another.

Matthews split his time between Halifax and Cape Breton, and was part-owner of the market building where his body was discovered.