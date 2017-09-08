Nova Scotia police watchdog investigating RCMP arrest that left youth with broken ankle

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an arrest in Cape Breton last month that left a female youth with a broken ankle.

A release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) said it started an investigation on Tuesday into the incident, which happened on Aug. 23 on the Waycobah First Nation.

The release said an RCMP officer from Port Hawkesbury responded to a compliant about an intoxicated person refusing to leave a home.

When the officer got to the home, a female youth there was found to be intoxicated, and as the officer escorted her out of the home, she ran, SiRT said.

She was arrested, kept in cells overnight, then taken to hospital, assessed, released, and driven home.

About a week later, medical records showed she had a broken ankle, and SiRT was called in to investigate.