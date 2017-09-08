One police officer caught two men stunting within an hour of each other on one Nova Scotia highway
Nova Scotia RCMP said an officer charged the two men between 12:45 and 1:35 p.m. on Friday on Highway 103.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A police officer in Nova Scotia caught two drivers stunting on one highway within an hour of each other on Friday.
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP said an officer charged the two men between 12:45 and 1:35 p.m. on Highway 103.
The first, a 19-year-old man from East Pennant, was charged with stunting after he was caught travelling at 156 km/h near Simms Settlement.
The second, a 46-year-old man from Marriott’s Cove, was charged with stunting after he was caught travelling at 158 km/h near Western Shore.
Both men lost their licences for seven days, had their vehicles seized, and will have to pay a fine of $2,422.50.