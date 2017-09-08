Police investigating after $40,000 worth of equipment stolen from Lower Sackville cemetery

Police are investigating after more than $40,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a Lower Sackville cemetery earlier this week.

In a media release, the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth said staff arrived at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Sackville Drive on Tuesday morning to find an unlocked equipment shed.

A variety of landscaping equipment was missing, including an RTV utility vehicle, a lawnmower, trimmers, a chainsaw, and several other items worth more than $40,000.

The Catholic Cemeteries of Halifax purchased the equipment this spring. They manage the cemetery.

The cemetery superintendent Paul MacDonald said the loss of the equipment greatly impacts the experience visitors have and staff’s ability to serve them.

“People come to the cemetery when they are grieving the loss of a loved one. We provide them support by offering a peaceful and well maintained cemetery,” MacDonald said via the press release.

The archdiocese said police were contacted and are investigating.