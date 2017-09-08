'Terrifying’: Former Halifax resident recalls Irma

Lorenz Maagard-Romano said it’s difficult to put Irma into words.

The Category 5 hurricane ripped through the north Caribbean island of St. Maarten Wednesday, knocking out power, flooding the streets, destroying buildings and wreaking general havoc across the small island.

According to the Weather Channel, winds are said to have sustained at 185 mph.

Maagard-Romano first spoke to Metro on Tuesday, just as Irma was about to strike. Two days later, he described the aftermath.

“It was terrifying,” said Maagard-Romano. “Like being on a plane with crazy turbulence—except you’re in a concrete basement.”

The former Halifax resident spoke to Metro Thursday over Facebook, using WiFi from a generous neighbour with a power generator.

“I'm not sure when I'll be able to get back online or get a phone signal again but thank you everyone who reached out to me I really appreciate it,” he said.

Maagard-Romano said he feels lucky he faired through the storm “pretty well.”

“Our roof is still standing and we have have plenty of water and food so even if Jose hits us this weekend we are more than prepared,” he said.

The damage on the island is undeniably significant, though.

“The island was hit very hard and many weren't as lucky as I was,” he said. “The airport runway is in good shape, so aid should be able to arrive quickly.”

He said there are also a lot of Dutch marines around who are helping people on St. Maarten.

Maagard-Romano said there's still a curfew in effect and most people don’t have cellphone service.

“It's difficult to know exactly how other parts of the island are doing or what exactly is going on,” he said.