Two men arrested after Nova Scotia police officers 'dragged,' 'nearly pinned' by truck

Two Nova Scotia men are in police custody after RCMP said they dragged an officer with their vehicle and then fled.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP said they found a reportedly stolen camper trailer on Thursday night on a logging road near Great Village, a community off Highway 104 near the Cobequid Pass.

Two men arrived to the location in a truck, police said, and officers tried to speak with them, but they refused to cooperate.

“While attempting to arrest the driver, one police officer was dragged by the truck for a short distance, and the police officer was nearly pinned between the truck and the police vehicle,” the release said.

Police said the two men then sped off, “spinning the ties and driving in a reckless manner.”

Officers caught up with the two men later near Bass River, and then chased them onto Highway 104 headed east. They eventually stopped the truck using a spike belt and the two men were arrested.

A 19-year-old man from Truro Heights and an 18-year-old man from Great Village were arrested and remained in police custody Friday afternoon. Police said charges were expected.