Halifax Heroes: 'The real MVP' as North Preston church reopens after fire

Six months after fire damage kept worshippers out of the building, Saint Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston officially reopened this weekend with joyous celebrations.

From the time firefighters attended the fire scene in March until the church doors opened this weekend, Rev. Wallace Smith Sr. led his community as the building was brought back to life.

Wallace has served as pastor at St. Thomas for the past 16 years.

“This (church fire) is one of the biggest things that has ever happened to our community. Sitting back looking at him, he was basically the real MVP throughout this whole thing,” said the pastor’s granddaughter Micah Smith.

“He kept everybody going. He kept himself going. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He is the epitome of strength, courage, longevity, unconditional love and not to mention just simply phenomenal.”

The pastor vividly remembers the day of the fire. His morning was just getting started when his sister called to say the church was on fire.

“Not a good feeling. I was kind of in a panicked state and I rushed out of the house and I went up the road and when I turned the corner where the church is I could see the smoke coming out the back and after that I could see the flames coming out,” he recalled.

“The firemen were there and at that particular time I was hoping that I could be a fireman and get involved in that but I wasn’t allowed to do that. They made sure that I stayed at a distance.”

Smith said they knew pretty quickly that there was significant smoke and water damage and the church building was going to have to undergone renovations before it could be used again.

“It was a pretty big downer for a lot of the folks. Some of them were crying and saying well what are we going to do now,” he recalled.

“And so I had to hold my tears back for a later time and I had to stay strong for those members who were crying to say you know what? This is not the end. We will rebound again.”

That same night of the fire, a prayer meeting was held at the community centre across the street. Smith said they took great comfort in the fact nobody was in the building when it caught fire.

“When we have problems here in our community, the pastor is the first that gets a call, which means that the church is the centre of our community and any member in this community will tell you the same thing,” he said.

“It’s not the school, as important as the school is. It is not the community centre. As important as that is. It is basically always going to be the church.”

Since the fire, the congregation has held its services, Sunday school, Bible study and meetings at the community centre. Smith said he was very grateful for the use of that space.

“Church is known as a building but mainly the church is the people because people can gather at any building at all and it will still be called the church,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Smith and members of his congregation held a Bible study and prayer time in the renovated building so they could see what it looked like before its official opening.

A concert took place Friday night, followed by events Saturday and two church services on Sunday, including a 3 p.m. service at which time the church was rededicated.

“I am very overjoyed, overwhelmed by what I see that has happened as far as getting things back in place again,” Smith said.

Smith’s granddaughter Micah said his tireless dedication makes him an inspiration to his community.

“His commitment and dedication to not only just the church and community of North Preston but to the larger HRM community is really inspiring to me and to other young people in the community,” she said.

“I thank him for setting that example of being a better person and of being that figure for me to look up to.”

