A weed bit of trouble: Man smoking marijuana robbed of shoes and belt in Halifax

Police say a teenager smoking marijuana with a group of people in downtown Halifax was physically threatened and robbed.

According to Halifax Regional Police, a 17-year-old boy was smoking pot with two men and another youth on South Park Street around 5:10 p.m. when a confrontation took place.

The three suspects ‘confronted and physically threatened’ the victim, police say, and demanded he hand over his shoes, belt and money.

“The victim, fearing for his safety, turned over his shoes and belt to the suspects and told them he did not have any cash,” a statement from police goes on to say.