Daycare worker charged with sexually assaulting child at Halifax centre

HALIFAX — Police have charged a 20-year-old man with sexually assaulting a young child in his care at a daycare centre in Halifax.

They say a report was filed on Aug. 22 that a man working at the Kids and Company daycare on Barrington Street touched one of the children in a sexual manner.

Police were not releasing the child's age or gender, but say the man was suspended the same day.

They say Mitchell Casavechia of Cole Harbour turned himself into police headquarters last Thursday and is now facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was released on numerous conditions, including not going to any daycare, playground or school, and to not be around youth under 16 except when in the company of their parent.