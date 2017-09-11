Halifax police charge man from England with child pornography

A man from across the pond is facing a charge of child pornography after Halifax Regional Police searched a residence in Bedford.

Police say the investigation involved the force’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and information from “Interpol regarding online child pornography.”

“The pornography involved images of children and youth on electronic devices and a social media site,” a police release issued Monday went on to say.

Police say they searched a Bedford residence on Sept. 8 and took several electronic devices.