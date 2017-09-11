Halifax police charge man from England with child pornography
The force says they searched a home in Bedford and arrested a 65-year-old man from Manchester, England.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man from across the pond is facing a charge of child pornography after Halifax Regional Police searched a residence in Bedford.
Police say the investigation involved the force’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit and information from “Interpol regarding online child pornography.”
“The pornography involved images of children and youth on electronic devices and a social media site,” a police release issued Monday went on to say.
Police say they searched a Bedford residence on Sept. 8 and took several electronic devices.
Alan Playne, 65, of Manchester, England was arrested and is now charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child
-
Marijuana consumers, advocates critical of Ontario's plan to sell legal pot
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa