Police asking for help finding missing Dartmouth man
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help finding a Dartmouth man who hasn’t been heard from in about a month.
Brian Anthony Waldron, 23, was last heard from the week of Aug. 7, according to a Halifax Regional Police release issued Monday. He was reported missing Sept. 2.
“There is no information to suggest that Brian has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for his well-being,” a statement reads.
He is described as a white man, five-foot-10, with a broad build, green eyes and dark hair. He wears glasses and usually has facial hair and sometimes a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.
