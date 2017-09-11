Worker at Halifax daycare charged with sexual assault against child

Police have charged a 20-year-old man with sexual assault of a child relating to an alleged incident at a local daycare.

In a media release on Monday, Halifax Regional Police say on Aug. 22, police received a report of a worker at the Kids & Company daycare at 3260 Barrington Street who allegedly “touched one of the children in a sexual manner while that child was in his care.”

“We are not disclosing the age or sex of the victim in order to protect the child’s identity,” continued a media statement from Halifax Regional Police. “Police were advised that the man was suspended the same day that the incident was reported.”

Last Thursday, 20-year-old Mitchell Casavcheia of Cole Harbour turned himself in to police and has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26.