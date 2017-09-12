Lack of co-operation in Dartmouth homicide investigation: Halifax police
The province has added the killing of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore to its major unsolved crimes rewards program.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The killing of a woman in Dartmouth earlier this year has been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.
In late April police ruled 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore's death a homicide after responding to a sudden death call at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth at 1:09 p.m. on April 27.
Police say they found a dead woman inside but have provided no other details.
"We want Lori's loved ones to know that we're pursuing all avenues to solve her murder," Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin said in a statement Tuesday.
"One of the obstacles investigators face is a lack of co-operation from people who have information that would help solve this case. We hope that adding Lori's case to the rewards program will motivate someone to come forward."
The Nova Scotia justice department will pay $150,000 to anyone who shares information leading to an arrest and conviction in either case.
Anyone who does come forward with information has to give their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.
The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program phone number is 1-888-710-9090, and all calls will be recorded.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chess federation fuming over treatment of Canadian grandmaster at World Cup
-
Business prof on Halifax trying to land Amazon: 'Throw a hat into the ring'
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia