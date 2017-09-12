Nova Scotia gives $236,000 in funding for documentary film called Assholes: A Theory
The film by A Rude Film Inc. has been approved for $236,911 in funding from Nova Scotia Business Inc.
The film by A Rude Film Inc. has been approved for $236,911 in funding based on an eligible Nova Scotia expenditure of $816,935, according to a news release from Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI).
The funding comes from the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund, which replaced the province’s film tax credit after it was controversially axed by the government in 2015.
