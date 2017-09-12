News / Halifax

Nova Scotia gives $236,000 in funding for documentary film called Assholes: A Theory

The film by A Rude Film Inc. has been approved for $236,911 in funding from Nova Scotia Business Inc.

Toronto Star file

Nova Scotia has approved funding for a documentary film called Assholes: A Theory.

The film by A Rude Film Inc. has been approved for $236,911 in funding based on an eligible Nova Scotia expenditure of $816,935, according to a news release from Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI).

The funding comes from the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund, which replaced the province’s film tax credit after it was controversially axed by the government in 2015.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular