Series featuring Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad actors filming in Halifax

Let's Get Physical, an eight-episode "modern-day comedy" series stars Jane Seymour and Matt Jones.

Actress Jane Seymour attends the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images North America

Actress Jane Seymour attends the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A new series featuring actors from the hit shows Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Breaking Bad, Silicon Valley and 90210 started production in Halifax on Tuesday.

Let’s Get Physical, an eight-episode “modern-day comedy” series from the co-creator of Workaholics, is produced by Let’s Get NS Productions and will air on U.S. network Pop.

The series stars Jane Seymour, of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman; Matt Jones, of Breaking Bad; Chris Diamantopoulos of Silicon Valley; and AnnaLyne McCord, of 90210.

Local actors Lee J Campbell, of The Mist; Rhys Bevan John, of Weirdos; Michael Ratchford, of Sex & Violence; Mary Vingoe, of Backbencher; and David Rossetti and Daniel Lillford, of Trailer Park Boys, round out the cast.

The series tells the story of a slacker named Joe, played by Jones, who makes “a reluctant comeback” in the fitness industry after his father dies and leaves him “a broken-down family gym.”

Seymour plays Joe’s mother, Janet Force, a former Miss Texas Beauty Pageant winner “obsessed with maintaining the family fitness legacy and anti-aging remedies.”

