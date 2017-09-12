Wanted Dartmouth man accused of driving erratically through Nova Scotia town

A Dartmouth man is accused of driving erratically through a Nova Scotia town and later running away from police.

Bridgewater Police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Tuesday around 11:35 a.m., but the driver sped away and “drove erratically at a high rate of speed,” a statement said.

A short time later, police were called to a collision involving the vehicle and another car on Upper Branch Road in the nearby community of Auburndale.

When officers arrived they saw the suspect fleeing on foot. He was arrested a short time later.

Police say they later learned that the 27-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Dartmouth.