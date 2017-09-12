Wanted Dartmouth man accused of driving erratically through Nova Scotia town
Police say the 27-year-old is facing charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired driving.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Dartmouth man is accused of driving erratically through a Nova Scotia town and later running away from police.
Bridgewater Police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Tuesday around 11:35 a.m., but the driver sped away and “drove erratically at a high rate of speed,” a statement said.
A short time later, police were called to a collision involving the vehicle and another car on Upper Branch Road in the nearby community of Auburndale.
When officers arrived they saw the suspect fleeing on foot. He was arrested a short time later.
Police say they later learned that the 27-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Dartmouth.
Besides breaching those conditions, he’s also now facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to provide a sample and possession of cocaine.