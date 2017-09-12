Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say 33-year-old Morris James Lanceleve is wanted for a shooting in Sackville, N.B. He also fled police custody.
Police are warning the public about a man considered armed and dangerous possibly being in Nova Scotia.
The RCMP in New Brusnwick say 33-year-old Morris James Lanceleve is charged with failing to comply with a judge's undertaking, possession of a firearm while prohibited, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and possession of a weapon contrary to an order.
On Sept. 7, police in Sackville, N.B. were called to a home on Weldon Street where a shot was fired. Later that same day police arrested a 21-year-old woman and Lanceleve, who according to the RCMP, fled police custody and is now at large.
“Police are warning the public about a man considered armed and dangerous who could possibly be in Nova Scotia,” a RCMP statement reads.
“Anyone who encounters him is advised not to approach him and to contact your local police immediately.”
Lanceleve is described as five-foot-seven and about 130 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes. He has tattoos of a skull and flames on his right shoulder, with a skull and cross on his upper back.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
