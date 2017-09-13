News / Halifax

Heads up Halifax: Water main break could lead to traffic snarls

Halifax police say Bayers Road will be closed all afternoon.

A Halifax Regional Police cruiser.

Jeff Harper/Metro / Halifax Staff

Halifax police say Bayers Road near Romans Avenue will be closed all afternoon Wednesday.

Police announced the closure, due to a water main break in the area, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“We anticipate that Bayers Road will remain closed through this afternoon’s rush hour,” a news release from police said.

People are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

