Maritime ports hosting hurricane-diverted cruise ship passengers

HALIFAX — Ports around the Maritimes are welcoming thousands of unexpected travellers this week due to Hurricane Irma.

Two cruise ships are diverting to Port Saint John in New Brunswick — one today and another Thursday — bringing an influx of roughly 5,000 passengers.

The Port of Halifax says the Carnival Pride cruise ship, which can carry about 2,600 people, arrived in the harbour today after deciding to divert because of the storm.

That vessel was then expected to head to Saint John, N.B., on Thursday.

In Cape Breton, the Port of Sydney says it has received an inquiry from a German cruise line about possibly diverting there from the Bahamas, although nothing was confirmed yet.